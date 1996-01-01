When hunting dogs stand nose-to-nose with a skunk while barking furiously, they are often not aware of the skunk spray directed toward them. One method to reduce the amount of the odor is to use a bath that contains some mild dish detergents, dilute hydrogen peroxide, and sodium bicarbonate to wash the dog. If skunk oil contains two thiol derivatives shown below, explain how using this mixture can help to remove the skunk spray.

