6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
2-chloro-2-methylbutane reacts with methanol according to the following chemical equation.
Experimental results suggest that the reaction follows the rate equation shown below:
rate = kt [2-chloro-2-methylbutane]
Determine the kinetic order with respect to 2-chloro-2-methylbutane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
zeroth order
B
first order
C
second order
D
third order