13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the reaction shown below a redox reaction? If so, which compounds underwent oxidation and reduction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction shown is a redox reaction. Compound A underwent oxidation, while compound B underwent reduction.
B
The reaction shown is a redox reaction. Compound A underwent reduction, while compound B underwent oxidation.
C
The reaction shown is not a redox reaction.