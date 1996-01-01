4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Chair Flip
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following chair conformation, draw the flipped chair conformation by placing the substituents in their appropriate positions. (Note that only the axial and equatorial positions change, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached remains the same.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D