1. A Review of General Chemistry
Degrees of Unsaturation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
C19H28O2 is the molecular formula for testosterone, which is a steroidal hormone having only two pi bonds in its structure. With the given information, what else can be determined about its structure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It has an open-chain structure.
B
It has a ring in the structure
C
It has three rings in the structure
D
It has four rings in the structure