13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing Agent
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the major products expected from the following reactions.
a. butan-1-ol + DMSO + oxalyl chloride
b. sodium ethoxide + 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + heat
c. 2-cyclohexylpropan-1-ol + DMP reagent
Give the major products expected from the following reactions.
a. butan-1-ol + DMSO + oxalyl chloride
b. sodium ethoxide + 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + heat
c. 2-cyclohexylpropan-1-ol + DMP reagent
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D