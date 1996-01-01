13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the structures of the products when the following compounds react with each of the reagents given below.
Compounds:
a. butan-1-ol
b. butan-2-ol
Reagents:
(1) DMP
(2) Na2Cr2O7/H2SO4
(3) 1 equivalent NaOCl-TEMPO.
(4) PCC
