19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the following compound. Give both an IUPAC and a common name if possible.
A
IUPAC name: cyclopentane-1,3-diol
Common name: pentyl ketone
B
IUPAC name: 2-hydroxycyclopentane-1,3-diol
Common name: not possible
C
IUPAC name: cyclopentane-1,3-dione
Common name: cyclopentyl ketone
D
IUPAC name: 2-hydroxycyclopentane-1,3-dione
Common name: not possible
