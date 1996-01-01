19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Naming Ketones
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the following compound. Give both an IUPAC and a common name if possible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IUPAC name: 3-oxocyclohexane-1-carbaldehyde
Common name: not possible
B
IUPAC name: 3-oxocyclohexane-1-carbanone
Common name: not possible
C
IUPAC name: 3-formyl-cyclohexanone
Common name: not possible
D
IUPAC name: 1-formyl-cyclohexanone
Common name: not possible
