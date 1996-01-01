15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the spectral assignments for the protons in 3-methylbutan-2-ol along with the multiplicity and integration. Note: Integration refers to area or number of protons corresponding to a particular peak.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H1: Multiplet at 3.4 ppm for 6 protons H2: Doublet at 1.2 ppm for 3 protons H3: Multiplet at 1.9 ppm for 1 proton H4: Doublet at 1.0 ppm for 1 proton H5: Broad singlet at 3.6 ppm for 1 proton
B
H1: Doublet at 1.2 ppm for 6 protons H2: Doublet at 1.0 ppm for 3 protons H3: Multiplet at 3.4 ppm for 1 proton H4: Multiplet at 1.9 ppm for 1 proton H5: Broad singlet at 3.6 ppm for 1 proton
C
H1: Singlet at 3.6 ppm for 6 protons H2: Doublet at 1.0 ppm for 3 protons H3: Multiplet at 1.9 ppm for 1 proton H4: Multiplet at 3.4 ppm for 1 proton H5: Doublet at 1.2 ppm for 1 proton
D
H1: Doublet at 1.0 ppm for 6 protons H2: Doublet at 1.2 ppm for 3 protons H3: Multiplet at 1.9 ppm for 1 proton H4: Multiplet at 3.4 ppm for 1 proton H5: Broad singlet at 3.6 ppm for 1 proton