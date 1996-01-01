15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the structure for the following NMR spectrum and molecular formula. Also, state the type of protons that give the peaks at 2.5 ppm and 2.7 ppm.
Molecular Formula: C6H10O3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Diastereotopic Protons
B
Diastereotopic Protons
C
Enantiotopic Protons
D
Homotopic Protons