16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Reaction
16. Conjugated Systems Diels-Alder Reaction
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Similar to the Diels-Alder reaction, the ene reaction substitutes one π bond in the diene with a C—H bond. Provide the mechanism for the reaction shown. Don't forget to label the hydrogens and number the carbons in the final product. Also, keep track of the new and broken bonds.
Similar to the Diels-Alder reaction, the ene reaction substitutes one π bond in the diene with a C—H bond. Provide the mechanism for the reaction shown. Don't forget to label the hydrogens and number the carbons in the final product. Also, keep track of the new and broken bonds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D