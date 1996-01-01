16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Reaction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why diene B does not react in a Diels-Alder reaction with the dienophile maleic anhydride, however, diene A engages in a fast and efficient Diels-Alder reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Diene B does not exist in s-cis conformation.
B
Diene B does not exist in s-trans conformation.
C
Diene B is not a stable alkene.
D
Diene B in not electrophilic.