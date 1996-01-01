8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
8. Elimination Reactions SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine via which mechanism the following reaction will occur: SN1, SN2, E1, or E2.
Determine via which mechanism the following reaction will occur: SN1, SN2, E1, or E2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will proceed via the SN1 mechanism.
B
The reaction will proceed via the SN2 mechanism.
C
The reaction will proceed via the E1 mechanism.
D
The reaction will proceed via the E2 mechanism.