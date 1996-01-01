1. A Review of General Chemistry
Sigma and Pi Bonds
Sigma and Pi Bonds
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of s-orbitals that can overlap with the vacant p-orbital in the following ions:
(i) tert-butyl cation
(ii) n-pentyl cation
(iii) sec-pentyl cation
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 3 (ii) 3 (iii) 6
B
(i) 6 (ii) 6 (iii) 9
C
(i) 5 (ii) 5 (iii) 8
D
(i) 4 (ii) 4 (iii) 6