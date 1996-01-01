20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylation
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Carboxylation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the alkyl halides that produce the following carboxylic acids by reacting with sodium cyanide followed by heating in presence of aqueous acid.
I. valeric acid
II. 2-methylbutanoic acid
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I. 2-bromobutane II. 1-bromopropane
B
I. 1-bromopentane II. 1-bromobutane
C
I. 2-bromobutane II. 1-bromobutane
D
I. 1-bromobutane II. 2-bromobutane