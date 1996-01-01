20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Secondary alkyl halides react with the hydroxide ion to form both alcohol and alkene. Provide a method for producing cyclopentanol from bromocyclopentane that produces little or no cyclopentene.
