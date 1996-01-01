10. Addition Reactions
10. Addition Reactions Halohydrin
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show how to accomplish the following synthetic transformation.
2-methylbut-2-ene → 3-chloro-2-methylbutan-2-ol
Hint: The electrophilic nature of a halonium ion drives its opening. Carbon bearing more positive charge will be attacked by the weak nucleophile.
