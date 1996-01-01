There are two possible pathways for ionic addition of HBr to 1-ethylcyclohexene. Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram showing the curves for these pathways.

(a) Formation of 1-bromo-1-ethylcyclohexane (major product)

(b) Formation of 1-bromo-2-ethylcyclohexane (minor product)



Point out how these curves show that the major product 1-bromo-1-ethylcyclohexane should be formed faster than the minor product 1-bromo-2-ethylcyclohexane.