6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are two possible pathways for ionic addition of HBr to 1-ethylcyclohexene. Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram showing the curves for these pathways.
(a) Formation of 1-bromo-1-ethylcyclohexane (major product)
(b) Formation of 1-bromo-2-ethylcyclohexane (minor product)
Point out how these curves show that the major product 1-bromo-1-ethylcyclohexane should be formed faster than the minor product 1-bromo-2-ethylcyclohexane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D