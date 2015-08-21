10. Addition Reactions
Carbene
10. Addition Reactions Carbene
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2 which is a class of reactive intermediate. Which reaction listed below is cyclopropanation most similar to?
The simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2 which is a class of reactive intermediate. Which reaction listed below is cyclopropanation most similar to?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Radical Hydrohalogenation
B
Acid-catalyzed hydration
C
Oxymercuration–reduction
D
Hydroboration–oxidation