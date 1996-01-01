1. A Review of General Chemistry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Hybridization
Provide an explanation for why the N-H σ bond length is greater in methanamine than in methanimine.
A
The methanamine N-H bond is longer because the C-H bond is shorter.
B
The methanamine N-H bond is longer because the C-H bond is longer.
C
The methanamine N-H bond is longer because its hybridized orbital has greater s-character.
D
The methanamine N-H bond is longer because its hybridized orbital has less s-character.