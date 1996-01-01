1. A Review of General Chemistry
Sigma and Pi Bonds
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the indicated C―C bond in butan-2-ylium is shorter than the indicated C―C bond in butane.
The indicated C―C bond in butan-2-ylium involves an sp orbital which makes the bond shorter.
The indicated C―C bond in butan-2-ylium involves an sp2 orbital which makes the bond shorter.
The indicated C―C bond in butan-2-ylium involves an sp3 orbital which makes the bond shorter.
The indicated C―C bond in butan-2-ylium involves a p orbital which makes the bond shorter.