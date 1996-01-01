4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Amines
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the IUPAC name and indicate if the amine is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) dimethylethan-2-amine; secondary amine
(ii) N-ethylpropan-1-amine; teriary amine
B
(i) N,N-dimethylethan-1-amine; secondary amine
(ii) 1-ethylpropan-2-amine; primary amine
C
(i) N-ethylmethan-1-amine; tertiary amine
(ii) ethylpropylamine; secondary amine
D
(i) N,N-dimethylethan-1-amine; tertiary amine
(ii) N-ethylpropan-1-amine; secondary amine
