2. Molecular Representations
Functional Groups
2. Molecular Representations Functional Groups
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many primary (1°), secondary (2°), and tertiary (3°) carbons does the following compound have?
How many primary (1°), secondary (2°), and tertiary (3°) carbons does the following compound have?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
primary (1°) = 4
secondary (2°) = 4
tertiary (3°) = 2
secondary (2°) = 4
tertiary (3°) = 2
B
primary (1°) = 5
secondary (2°) = 4
tertiary (3°) = 1
secondary (2°) = 4
tertiary (3°) = 1
C
primary (1°) = 3
secondary (2°) = 3
tertiary (3°) = 4
secondary (2°) = 3
tertiary (3°) = 4
D
primary (1°) = 3
secondary (2°) = 4
tertiary (3°) = 3
secondary (2°) = 4
tertiary (3°) = 3