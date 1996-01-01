4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Cis vs Trans
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are two compounds consistent with the formula CH3CH=N—OH. Draw the structures of these compounds and show why only one compound is known with the formula (CH3)2C=N—OH.
There are two compounds consistent with the formula CH3CH=N—OH. Draw the structures of these compounds and show why only one compound is known with the formula (CH3)2C=N—OH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3CH=N—OH can give two constitutional isomers while (CH3)2C=N—OH can not.
B
CH3CH=N—OH can give two geometric isomers while (CH3)2C=N—OH can not.
C
CH3CH=N—OH can give two enantiomers while (CH3)2C=N—OH can not.
D
Both CH3CH=N—OH and (CH3)2C=N—OH can give two geometric isomers.