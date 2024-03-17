10. Addition Reactions
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
The addition of an acetylide ion to a carbonyl group is used in the synthesis of 3-ethynylhept-1-en-3-ol. Propose a synthesis using acetylene and a carbonyl compound as the starting materials. (Ignore stereochemistry)
