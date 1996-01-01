6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the rotation around the single bond of butan-2-ol. Based on experimental observations, what is the order of the reaction with respect to butan-2-ol?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Zero-order
B
First-order
C
Second-order
D
Third-order