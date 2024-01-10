Consider the proposed stepwise mechanism for a hydride shift:
Does the following reaction coordinate diagram illustrate this mechanism? Is this mechanism more likely than a concerted mechanism? Why?
Consider the proposed stepwise mechanism for a hydride shift:
Does the following reaction coordinate diagram illustrate this mechanism? Is this mechanism more likely than a concerted mechanism? Why?
The reaction coordinate diagram does illustrate the proposed stepwise mechanism for a hydride shift. A concerted mechanism and the proposed stepwise mechanism are equally likely to occur because they both require the same amount of energy to occur.
The reaction coordinate diagram does not illustrate the proposed stepwise mechanism for a hydride shift A stepwise mechanism is more likely to occur than the concerted mechanism because hydride is a good leaving group and its removal would require little energy.
The reaction coordinate diagram does illustrate the proposed stepwise mechanism for a hydride shift. A concerted mechanism and the proposed stepwise mechanism are equally likely to occur because they both have identical reactants and products.
The reaction coordinate diagram does not illustrate the proposed stepwise mechanism for a hydride shift. A concerted mechanism is more likely to occur than the proposed stepwise mechanism because a hydride is a bad leaving group and its removal would require a lot of energy to occur.