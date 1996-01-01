4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write appropriate systematic names for the following compound:
If there are two or more substituents, list them in alphabetical order.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-bromo-5-chloro-2-ethyl-4,4-dimethylcyclohexane
B
4-bromo-2-chloro-5-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane
C
5-bromo-1-chloro-4-ethyl-2,2-dimethylcyclohexane
D
1,1-dimethyl-2-chloro-4-bromo-5-ethylcyclohexane