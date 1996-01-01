4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the two chair conformations for each given structure and determine the more stable from the pair. The second chair must be the flipped version of the first. The substituents must be indicated by wedges positioned upward in the chair, regardless of whether upward corresponds to the equatorial or axial position.
