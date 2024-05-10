2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compounds with their corresponding boiling points:
i. Explain why the two amides have a much larger boiling point difference than the two amines.
ii. Explain why they have higher boiling points than any of the other four compounds.
Consider the following compounds with their corresponding boiling points:
i. Explain why the two amides have a much larger boiling point difference than the two amines.
ii. Explain why they have higher boiling points than any of the other four compounds.