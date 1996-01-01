19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Naming Ketones
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition Naming Ketones
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the following compound. Give both an IUPAC and a common name if possible.
- CH3COCH2CH3
Name the following compound. Give both an IUPAC and a common name if possible.
- CH3COCH2CH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IUPAC name: pentan-2-one
Common name: methyl ethyl ketone
Common name: methyl ethyl ketone
B
IUPAC name: propan-2-one
Common name: butyl ketone
Common name: butyl ketone
C
IUPAC name: butan-2-one
Common name: ethyl methyl ketone
Common name: ethyl methyl ketone
D
IUPAC name: butan-2-ol
Common name: butyl ketone
Common name: butyl ketone