19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Naming Ketones
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the following compound. Give both an IUPAC and a common name if possible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IUPAC name: 1-oxo-3,5-dimethylcyclohexane
Common name: not possible
B
IUPAC name: cis-3,5-dimethylcyclohexan-1-one
Common name: not possible
C
IUPAC name: trans-3,5-dimethylcyclohexan-1-one
Common name: not possible
D
IUPAC name: methylcyclohexanone
Common name: not possible
