1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
1. A Review of General Chemistry Electronegativity
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the direction of the dipole moment of the following compound?
What is the direction of the dipole moment of the following compound?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The dipole moment of the compound is directed from C to O within the carbonyl group.
B
The dipole moment of the compound is directed from O to C within the carbonyl group.
C
The dipole moment of the compound is directed from C to O within the hydroxyl group.
D
The compound has no dipole moment, so its dipole moment is not directed in any particular direction.