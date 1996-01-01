2. Molecular Representations
How To Determine Solubility
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the given compounds are more soluble in water or in nonpolar solvents.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(I) is more soluble in non-polar solvents.
(II) is more soluble in water.
B
Both (I) and (II) are more soluble in non-polar solvents.
C
Both (I) and (II) are more soluble in water.
D
(I) is more soluble in water.
(II) is more soluble in non-polar solvents.
