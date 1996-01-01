11. Radical Reactions
Anti Markovnikov Addition of Br
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the major product of the reaction between styrene and hydrogen chloride with a catalytic amount of hydrogen peroxide. Write a mechanism that accounts for the formation of the major product.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D