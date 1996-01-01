7. Substitution Reactions
Good Leaving Groups
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of (R)-1-fluoro-1-iodopropane with sodium ethoxide is given below.
(R)-1-fluoro-1-iodopropane + sodium ethoxide → (R)-1-ethoxy-1-fluoropropane + NaI
a. Draw perspective structures of the reactants, transition state, and the products.
b. Is there a retention or inversion of configuration in the product? Is this consistent with the SN2 reactions?
c. Why is iodide substituted and not fluorine?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The configuration is retained. The iodide ion is replaced since it is a better leaving group than the fluoride ion.
B
The configuration is retained. The iodide ion is replaced since it is a stronger base than the fluoride ion.
C
The configuration is inverted just like SN2 reactions. The iodide ion is replaced since it is a better leaving group than the fluoride ion.
D
The configuration is inverted just like SN2 reactions. The iodide ion is replaced since it is a stronger base than the fluoride ion.