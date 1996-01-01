The reaction of (R)-1-fluoro-1-iodopropane with sodium ethoxide is given below.



(R)-1-fluoro-1-iodopropane + sodium ethoxide → (R)-1-ethoxy-1-fluoropropane + NaI



a. Draw perspective structures of the reactants, transition state, and the products.

b. Is there a retention or inversion of configuration in the product? Is this consistent with the S N 2 reactions?

c. Why is iodide substituted and not fluorine?