7. Substitution Reactions
Good Leaving Groups
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following pair of molecules:
(i) Which is more soluble in water?
(ii) Which is more soluble in a nonpolar solvent?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Molecule A is more soluble in water.
(ii) Molecule B is more soluble in a nonpolar solvent.
B
(i) Molecule B is more soluble in water.
(ii) Molecule A is more soluble in a nonpolar solvent.
C
(i) Molecules A and B are soluble in water.
(ii) Neither is soluble in a nonpolar solvent.
D
(i) Neither is more soluble in water.
(ii) Molecules A and B are soluble in a nonpolar solvent.