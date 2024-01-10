6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Stability
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Carbocation Stability
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the following carbocation expected to undergo rearrangement? If so, provide the mechanism for the formation of the expected carbocation.
Is the following carbocation expected to undergo rearrangement? If so, provide the mechanism for the formation of the expected carbocation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The carbocation is expected to undergo rearrangement. The mechanism for the formation of the expected carbocation is as follows:
B
The carbocation is expected to undergo rearrangement. The mechanism for the formation of the expected carbocation is as follows:
C
The carbocation is expected to undergo rearrangement. The mechanism for the formation of the expected carbocation is as follows:
D
The carbocation is not expected to undergo rearrangement.