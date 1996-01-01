5. Chirality
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Designate the configuration of each asymmetric carbon as (R) or (S) in the following molecules.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) has R configuration
(b) has no asymmetric carbon.
B
(a) has R configuration
(b) has S configuration
C
(a) has S configuration
(b) also has S configuration
D
(a) has S configuration
(b) has R configuration
