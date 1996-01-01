16. Conjugated Systems
Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions
16. Conjugated Systems Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Will 2,3-dimethyl-1,3-butadiene and 2-cyclohexene-1,4-dione have a concerted reaction in the presence of UV light?
Will 2,3-dimethyl-1,3-butadiene and 2-cyclohexene-1,4-dione have a concerted reaction in the presence of UV light?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There will be a concerted reaction in the presence of UV light.
B
No concerted reaction will take place in the presence of UV light.
C
2,3-dimethyl-1,3-butadiene will only react with itself in the presence of UV light.
D
2,3-dimethyl-1,3-butadiene and 2-cyclohexene-1,4-dione will only react in the presence of heat.