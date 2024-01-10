3. Acids and Bases
pKa
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Estimate the pKa value for the indicated proton using the given table. Rationalize your choice.
A
The pKa value is estimated to be 20 because it has the same structural characteristics as a C(sp2)-H bond.
B
The pKa value is estimated to be 25 because it has the same structural characteristics as a C(sp)-H bond.
C
The pKa value is estimated to be 44 because it has the same electronegativity as a C(sp3)-H bond.
D
The pKa value is estimated to be 50 because it has the same electronegativity as a C(sp)-H bond.