1. A Review of General Chemistry
Atomic Structure
1. A Review of General Chemistry Atomic Structure
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the complete ground state electronic configuration for the two elements having atomic numbers 8 and 16.
Give the complete ground state electronic configuration for the two elements having atomic numbers 8 and 16.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E.C. for element with atomic number 8: 1s22s22p3 3s1
E.C. for element with atomic number 10: 1s22s22p63s23p4
E.C. for element with atomic number 10: 1s22s22p63s23p4
B
E.C. for element with atomic number 8: 1s22s22p4
E.C. for element with atomic number 10: 1s22s22p63s23p4
E.C. for element with atomic number 10: 1s22s22p63s23p4
C
E.C. for element with atomic number 8: 1s22s23p4
E.C. for element with atomic number 10: 1s22s22p33s23p34s24p2
E.C. for element with atomic number 10: 1s22s22p33s23p34s24p2
D
E.C. for element with atomic number 8: 1s22s2
E.C. for element with atomic number 10: 1s22s22p63s2
E.C. for element with atomic number 10: 1s22s22p63s2