Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following acid-base reaction and answer these questions:
(a) Which is stronger, the acid or the conjugate acid?
(b) Would the Keq be less than, equal to, or greater than one?
(c) Which side is favored, the reactants or the products?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) HBr is the stronger acid.
(b) Keq would be greater than 1.
(c) The products are favored.
B
(a) Formic acid is the stronger acid.
(b) Keq would be greater than 1.
(c) The reactants are favored.
C
(a) HBr is the stronger acid.
(b) Keq would be less than 1.
(c) The products are favored.
D
(a) Formic acid is the stronger acid.
(b) Keq would be less than 1.
(c) The reactants are favored.
