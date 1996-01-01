1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the hybridization, bond angles, and geometry of central atoms in the following compound.
- Prop-1-ene, CH2=CHCH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hybridization: C1 = sp2, C2 = sp3, C3 = sp3. Bond angles: C1 = 120°, C2 = 109.5°, C3 = 109.5°. Geometry: C1 = Tetrahedral, C2 = Trigonal planar, C3 = Tetrahedral.
B
Hybridization: C1 = sp2, C2 = sp2, C3 = sp3. Bond angles: C1 = 120°, C2 = 120°, C3 = 109.5°. Geometry: C1 = Trigonal planar, C2 = Trigonal planar, C3 = Tetrahedral.
C
Hybridization: C1 = sp3, C2 = sp2, C3 = sp3. Bond angles: C1 = 109.5°, C2 = 120°, C3 = 109.5°. Geometry: C1 = Tetrahedral, C2 = Trigonal planar, C3 = Tetrahedral.
D
Hybridization: C1 = sp, C2 = sp, C3 = sp3. Bond angles: C1 = 180°, C2 = 180°, C3 = 109.5°. Geometry: C1 = Linear, C2 = Linear, C3 = Tetrahedral.