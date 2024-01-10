6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the given reaction, if the temperature is increased, which side of the reaction, if any, would be favored?
The forward reaction would be more favored.
The reverse reaction would be more favored.
The equilibrium position would not be affected by an increase in temperature.
It is not possible to determine the direction favored by an increase in temperature without additional information.