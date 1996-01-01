1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below represents two resonance structures of a molecule. Show the electron flow in the structure on the left by adding an arrow-pushing formalism to form the structure on the right.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D