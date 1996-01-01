A sample of allyl chloride contained a significant amount of an impurity. The impurity was isolated using distillation technique and a 13C-NMR spectrum of the impurity was obtained.

If the molecular formula of the impurity is C 3 H 6 O:

(i) Give a plausible structure for the impurity.

(ii) Assign all peaks in the 13C-NMR spectrum of the impurity.

(iii) Explain how the impurity arose in the sample of allyl chloride.