15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Carbon NMR
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A graduate student was synthesizing some 4-hydroxybutanoyl chloride in the laboratory. After the synthesis was completed, he isolated a different compound with an excellent yield. If the 13C-NMR spectrum of the product he isolated is shown below:
(i) Give a plausible structure for the product.
(ii) Assign all peaks in the 13C-NMR spectrum of the product.
