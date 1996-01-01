25. Phenols
Phenol Acidity
25. Phenols Phenol Acidity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
When aniline is subjected to a large excess of nitric acid, 2,4,6-trinitroaniline is produced. Draw the product of this reaction and explain its pKₐ value.
When aniline is subjected to a large excess of nitric acid, 2,4,6-trinitroaniline is produced. Draw the product of this reaction and explain its pKₐ value.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The pKa is very low because the electron-withdrawing groups at the meta and para positions greatly increase its acidity.
B
The pKa is very low because the electron-donating groups at the ortho and para positions greatly decrease its acidity.
C
The pKa is very low because the electron-withdrawing groups at the ortho and para positions greatly increase its acidity.
D
The pKa is very low because the electron-donating groups at the meta and para positions greatly decrease its acidity.